TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Earnestine Massenburge, 89, of TYLER, 1 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Piney Grove Cemetery. Interment, Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mrs. Massenburge was born June 6, 1931, in TYLER, and died August 10, 2020.
Earnestine Massenburge
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Earnestine Massenburge, 89, of TYLER, 1 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Piney Grove Cemetery. Interment, Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mrs. Massenburge was born June 6, 1931, in TYLER, and died August 10, 2020.
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Earnestine Massenburge, 89, of TYLER, 1 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Piney Grove Cemetery. Interment, Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mrs. Massenburge was born June 6, 1931, in TYLER, and died August 10, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
UPDATE: Authorities searching for 1-month-old in Smith County
-
8 Smith County residents die from COVID-19, death toll rises by 30% in a single day
-
Tyler man charged with murder in connection with Sunday morning shooting
-
UPDATE: Suspect in Sunday shooting in custody, victim identified
-
Judge grants immunity to Union Pacific employees in case of fatal Athens ISD bus crash