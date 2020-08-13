Earnestine Massenburge
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Earnestine Massenburge, 89, of TYLER, 1 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Piney Grove Cemetery. Interment, Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mrs. Massenburge was born June 6, 1931, in TYLER, and died August 10, 2020.

