Earnest Ray “Scrap Iron” Jones
 KILGORE — Graveside services are scheduled for Earnest Ray “Scrap Iron” Jones, 60, of Kilgore, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Interment, Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Victory Funeral Services via drive thru or exterior walk-up. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services, Kilgore. Mr. Jones was born March 19, 1960, in Kilgore, and died August 23, 2020.

