Earnest Flournoy Jr.
QUITMAN — Funeral service for Mr. Earnest Flournoy Jr., age 73, of Quitman, is scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Lowe-Garner Funeral Chapel in Quitman. Graveside services will follow at Quitman City Cemetery.
 
 

