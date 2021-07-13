Courtesy Earnest Flournoy Jr. Jul 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Earnest Flournoy Jr.QUITMAN — Funeral service for Mr. Earnest Flournoy Jr., age 73, of Quitman, is scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Lowe-Garner Funeral Chapel in Quitman. Graveside services will follow at Quitman City Cemetery. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Quitman City Earnest Flournoy Jr. Graveside Funeral Chapel Service Funeral Service Cemetery Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Bible Verse 7.13.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "Jesus answered, 'It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.'" Newspaper Ads BIT Promo - Voting Phone & Internet Discounts TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Dr. Clark Carl Hampe Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Team Texas to be first state to make buying sex a felony Patrick Mahomes honored for community service at South Tyler Rotary Club Capital murder trial of East Texas nurse accused of killing 4 patients set for September