Earl Ray Copeland
 GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Earl Ray Copeland, 79, of Grand Saline, 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Creagleville Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Copeland was born June 25, 1941, in Grand Saline, and died August 30, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you