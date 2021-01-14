Earl Barnett
TYLER - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, TX. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Lindale City Cemetery.

Recommended For You


Tags