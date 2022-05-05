Durwin Ray Duffey
PITTSBURG — Durwin Ray Duffey passed away April 30, 2022 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Longview, Texas at the age of 59. His funeral will be May 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Bluff First Baptist Church with Rev. Jerral as eulogist and burial will be at Bolton Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home
