Courtesy Dudley Edd Wood Dec 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dudley Edd WoodTYLER — Memorial services for Dudley Edd Wood, 76, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Wood was born February 19, 1946 and passed away December 8, 2022. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edd Wood Dudley Edd Memorial Service Tyler Funeral Home Stewart Family Chapel Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 12.14.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “‘But you, Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, are by no means least among the rulers of Judah; for out of you will come a ruler who will shepherd my people Israel.’” (Matthew 2:6) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Funeral Home Gift of Journalism CD Rates - LNJ/TMT/MNM 1/2 page 12/11, 12/14 Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler bakery set to celebrate year in business, prepares for holiday rush Authentic Mexican family-owned drive-thru restaurant opens in Tyler Ted Cruz’s daughter addresses speculation after self-inflicted stab wounds: ‘I’m not suicidal’ ‘Sanditon’ Season 3 Will Be the Show’s Last, PBS Unveils Trailer (VIDEO) Suspended Smith County constable convicted of theft sentenced to probation