Dudley Edd Wood
TYLER — Memorial services for Dudley Edd Wood, 76, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Wood was born February 19, 1946 and passed away December 8, 2022.
 
 

