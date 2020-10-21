Dr. William “Bill” O’Mara
 HENDERSON — Dr. William “Bill” O’Mara, 64, of Henderson, Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. O’Mara was born January 29, 1956, in North Platte, Nebraska, and died October 18, 2020.

