HENDERSON — Dr. William “Bill” O’Mara, 64, of Henderson, Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. O’Mara was born January 29, 1956, in North Platte, Nebraska, and died October 18, 2020.
Dr. William "Bill" O'Mara
