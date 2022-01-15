Dr. Thomas John Tiefenwerth
LONGVIEW — Services for Dr. Thomas John Tiefenwerth, 67, of Longview, 2 p.m., Mon., Jan. 17, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Church followed by graveside service at Rusk County Memorial-Gardens. Visitation, 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., Mon., at the church. Dr. Tiefenwerth passed away Jan. 13, 2022. He was born May 30, 1954.
