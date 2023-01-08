Courtesy Dr. T. Kevin King M.D. Jan 8, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. T. Kevin King M.D.TYLER — Services for Dr. T. Kevin King M.D., 78, of Tyler, will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Dr. King was born June 28, 1944 and passed away January 5, 2023. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags T. Kevin King M.d. Dr. Tyler Stewart Family Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 1.7.8.23 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Therefore, with minds that are alert and fully sober, set your hope on the grace to be brought to you when Jesus Christ is revealed at his coming.” (1 Peter 1:13) Newspaper Ads Gun Show Jan 7 & 8 Coupon Savings Front Page TMT Funeral Home Multi-Media Marketing Bundle January TOMA Program Dr. Birdsong:PH7671-4284 American Tours- Tyler Bulletin Trending Topics ‘1923’: Who Is John Dutton’s Grandfather? A Dutton Family Tree Theory 90th Texas Rose Festival Queen Laura Bryan to be ‘ambassador for Tyler’ Queen, court, theme announced for 90th Texas Rose Festival Tyler Rose Museum, Texas Rose Festival honor Tylerite for community involvement Multiple East Texans will represent TCU in CFP National Championship