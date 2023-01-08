Dr. T. Kevin King M.D.
TYLER — Services for Dr. T. Kevin King M.D., 78, of Tyler, will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Dr. King was born June 28, 1944 and passed away January 5, 2023.
 
 

