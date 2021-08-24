Courtesy Dr. Samuel D. Houston Aug 24, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Samuel D. HoustonTYLER — Dr. Samuel D. Houston of Tyler passed away on August 21, 2021. He was born on October 11, 1936. Funeral arrangements are pending. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samuel D. Houston Tyler Funeral Arrangement Dr. Pass Away Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible Verse 8.24.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "When I said, 'My foot is slipping,' your unfailing love, Lord, supported me. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy." Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT M.Roberts Digital - FP Bulletin Trending Topics NET Health: Tyler reaches pandemic high in hospitalized COVID-19 patients One killed and two in critical condition after Sunday crash Tyler native receives gold record for writing song on John Legend’s 'Bigger Love,' which has won a Grammy Fatal motorcycle crash in Cherokee County under investigation Upshur duo sentenced for identity theft in connection with CARES act payments