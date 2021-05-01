Dr. Rita Bryant Turner
TYLER — A memorial service for Dr. Rita Bryant Turner, 93, of Tyler will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Rita was born April 13, 1928 in Alexandria. LA and passed away on April 27, 2021 in Tyler.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Jacksonville's Pete Lammons passes away in boating accident
-
Kansas City Chiefs draft another player with East Texas ties
-
Great Expectations: Apache Ladies head to national tennis tournament
-
Landlords, tenants proceed with residential eviction after CDC COVID-19 related protection lifted
-
James Dews, Jr.