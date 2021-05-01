Dr. Rita Bryant Turner
TYLER — A memorial service for Dr. Rita Bryant Turner, 93, of Tyler will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Rita was born April 13, 1928 in Alexandria. LA and passed away on April 27, 2021 in Tyler.
 
 