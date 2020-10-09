Dr. Linda D. Maddox
 LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Dr. Linda D. Maddox, 63, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery Tyler. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020. Arrangements by Wilson Royalty Funeral Service, Gladewater. Mrs. Maddox was born November 28, 1956, in Gilmer, and died October 2, 2020.

