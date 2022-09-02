Dr. Lane Jerry Brunner
TYLER — Celebration of Life for Dr. Lane Jerry Brunner, 59, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Braithwaite Center at The University of Texas at Tyler. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to celebration. Dr. Brunner was born June 23, 1963 in Offenbach, Germany and passed away August 31, 2022 in Tyler.
