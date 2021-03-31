Dr. Clyde A. Weaver
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Dr. Clyde A. Weaver, 77, of Whitehouse will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Whitehouse United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.
