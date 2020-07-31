TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Dr. Beverly Ann Willis , 73, of Sulphur Springs, 12 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Mitchell Chapel Church of God in Christ. Interment, Rest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Sulphur Spring. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Mitchell Chapel Church of God in Christ. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Willis was born March 1, 1947, in Sulphur Springs and died July 17, 2020.
Dr. Beverly Ann Willis
