Courtesy Doyle Nelson May 17, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doyle NelsonQUITMAN — Doyle D. Nelson, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023. His Celebration of Life service will be Thursday, May 18, at Church on the Rock in Quitman, TX. Visitation at 1:00 and service at 2:00. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 5.17.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.” (Zephaniah 3:17) Newspaper Ads Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT QR Newsletter-Sports Funeral Home Min Kwon Concert Bulletin Trending Topics Business Beat: Bin store opens in Tyler, local mother-daughter duo opens brick and mortar High Hill Development to hold ribbon cutting, tour, and lunch on Wednesday East Texas High School Baseball Playoff Pairings Here’s Why You Can Expect Regression From Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill Business Names: May 8-12, 2023