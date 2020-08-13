ATHENS — No services have been scheduled for Douglas W. Hudspeth, 78, Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mr. Hudspeth was born February 8, 1942, in Overton, and died August 10, 2020.
Douglas W. Hudspeth
ATHENS — No services have been scheduled for Douglas W. Hudspeth, 78, Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mr. Hudspeth was born February 8, 1942, in Overton, and died August 10, 2020.
ATHENS — No services have been scheduled for Douglas W. Hudspeth, 78, Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mr. Hudspeth was born February 8, 1942, in Overton, and died August 10, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
UPDATE: Authorities searching for 1-month-old in Smith County
-
8 Smith County residents die from COVID-19, death toll rises by 30% in a single day
-
Tyler man charged with murder in connection with Sunday morning shooting
-
UPDATE: Suspect in Sunday shooting in custody, victim identified
-
Judge grants immunity to Union Pacific employees in case of fatal Athens ISD bus crash