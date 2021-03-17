Douglas Edwin Malone
CHANDLER — Services for Douglas Edwin Malone, 79, of Chandler will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler. Douglas was born January 21, 1942 in Oak Cliff and passed away on March 12, 2021.
