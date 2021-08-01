Douglas Barefield Kindle
GARDEN VALLEY — Military graveside services for Douglas Kindle, 75, Garden Valley, are scheduled for 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 4 at Garden Valley Cemetery under the direction of Hilliard Funeral Home, Van.
Updated: August 1, 2021 @ 4:19 am