Dot Rowe
 TYLER — Dot Rowe, 86, of Jacksonville, Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home Jacksonville. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mrs. Rowe was born February 3, 1934, in Clovis, New Mexico, and died August 28, 2020.

