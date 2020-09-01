TYLER — Dot Rowe, 86, of Jacksonville, Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home Jacksonville. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mrs. Rowe was born February 3, 1934, in Clovis, New Mexico, and died August 28, 2020.
Dot Rowe
“‘Lord, let your ear be attentive to the prayer of this your servant and to the prayer of your servants who delight in revering your name. Give your servant success today by granting him favor in the presence of this man.’ I was cupbearer to the king.” (Nehemiah 1:11)
