Dorris Craddock Williams
 MT. PLEASANT — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorris Craddock Williams, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Piney Baptist Church. Interment, Piney Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Williams was born February 23, 1930, in Mt. Pleasant, and died December 17, 2020.

