Dorothy Virginia Lewis
HAWKINS — Memorial Service for Ms. Lewis will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins, interment to follow at Hawkins Cemetery. Ms. Dorothy Virginia Lewis, 91 of Hawkins, Texas was born on June 2, 1929 in Buckholts, Texas and passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Overton, Texas.
