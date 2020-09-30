Dorothy Stewart Jarvis
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Dorothy Stewart Jarvis, 87, of Tyler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, New Chapel Hill. Interment, Williams Cemetery. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Jarvis was born October 3, 1932, in Tyler, and died August 2, 2020.

