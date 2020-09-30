TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Dorothy Stewart Jarvis, 87, of Tyler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, New Chapel Hill. Interment, Williams Cemetery. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Jarvis was born October 3, 1932, in Tyler, and died August 2, 2020.
Dorothy Stewart Jarvis
TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Dorothy Stewart Jarvis, 87, of Tyler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, New Chapel Hill. Interment, Williams Cemetery. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Jarvis was born October 3, 1932, in Tyler, and died August 2, 2020.
TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Dorothy Stewart Jarvis, 87, of Tyler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, New Chapel Hill. Interment, Williams Cemetery. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Jarvis was born October 3, 1932, in Tyler, and died August 2, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.