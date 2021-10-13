Courtesy Dorothy Lou McDade Oct 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy Lou McDadeQUITMAN — Dorothy Lou McDade, 95, returned to her heavenly home on October 9, 2021. Visitation for Dorothy will be 1:00PM at Lowe-Gardner Funeral Chapel with the service following at 2:00PM. Burial will be at Clover Hill Cemetery. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dorothy Lou Mcdade Burial Cemetery Funeral Chapel Hill Visitation Clover Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 10.13.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Listen, my son, to your father’s instruction and do not forsake your mother’s teaching. They are a garland to grace your head and a chain to adorn your neck.” (Proverbs 1:8-9) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT TMT Veteran's Day Promo Funeral Home Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Bulletin Trending Topics Pride in the Park event brings ‘visibility’ to Tyler Tyler man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in woods rejects plea offer My Plates to auction rare Texas license plate numbers Prosecution to rest in trial of former nurse accused of murder; defense to present evidence #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15: Carthage, West Rusk remain at No. 1; five new teams enter polls