Dorothy Kate GrossmanWYLIE — Graveside services for Dorothy Kate Grossman age 96 will be 3:00pm Monday at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Grossman was born on October 8,1926 and passed away on October 11, 2022.