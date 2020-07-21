Dorothy “Dot” Tittle
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorothy “Dot” Tittle, 85, of Tyler, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery, Tyler. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Tittle was born May 3, 1935, in Scurry-Rosser, and died July 19, 2020.

