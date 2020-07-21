TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorothy “Dot” Tittle, 85, of Tyler, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery, Tyler. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Tittle was born May 3, 1935, in Scurry-Rosser, and died July 19, 2020.
Dorothy “Dot” Tittle
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorothy “Dot” Tittle, 85, of Tyler, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery, Tyler. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Tittle was born May 3, 1935, in Scurry-Rosser, and died July 19, 2020.
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorothy “Dot” Tittle, 85, of Tyler, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery, Tyler. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Tittle was born May 3, 1935, in Scurry-Rosser, and died July 19, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
“Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, ‘Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.’ So we say with confidence, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?” (Hebrews 13:5-6)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler sets deadlines for new school names, but will there be classes?
-
Tyler police investigating after dead body found in ravine behind 5th Street
-
Texas College hires former Cowboy Greg Ellis as head football coach
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office investigating after dead man found near Tyler State Park
-
Smith County adds 11th COVD-19 related death, cases rise by 145 over the weekend