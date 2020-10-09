Dorothy “Dot” Dennis
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Dorothy “Dot” Dennis, 62, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at John R. Harmon Chapel *FACE MASK REQUIRED*. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Miss Dennis was born February 7, 1958, and died October 5, 2020.

