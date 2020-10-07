TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Dorothy Dennis, 62. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co, Tyler. Mrs. Dennis was born February 7, 1958, and died October 5, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Shots fired at Chelsea Creek Apartments after alleged assault
-
NET Health changes COVID-19 reporting procedure, Smith County cases rise by 61
-
Arp Volunteer Fire Department gets new facility
-
Disc Golf: Texas State Championship brings 450 players to Lindsey Park
-
Tyler parents of deceased 3-year-old charged with capital murder