Dorothea Paulette Martin Roberson
TROUP — Mrs. Dorothea Paulette Martin Roberson, 79, of Troup, 9:30 a.m, Sat., April 10, 2021, at J-C Cowboy Church in Mt. Selman. Interment at Pinecrest Cemetery in Troup. Visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Sat., at the church. Dorothea passed away April 3, 2021. She was born August 6, 1941.
 
 