NEW SALEM — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorma Ann Richardson, 69, of New Salem, 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, New Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Richardson was born April 30, 1951, in New Salem, and died November 27, 2020.
Dorma Ann Richardson
NEW SALEM — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorma Ann Richardson, 69, of New Salem, 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, New Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Richardson was born April 30, 1951, in New Salem, and died November 27, 2020.
NEW SALEM — Funeral services are scheduled for Dorma Ann Richardson, 69, of New Salem, 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, New Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Richardson was born April 30, 1951, in New Salem, and died November 27, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
'Dream come true:' Tyler woman celebrates paying off 20-year mortgage for Habitat for Humanity home
-
School district could recoup money from oilfield lawsuit
-
2 more suspects arrested for murder regarding July 9 shooting death
-
Hospital occupancy rate reaches 120% in Rockwall, TX
-
How an election was won by the voters; IT and Smith County Elections office had a flawless year