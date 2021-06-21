Doris L. Yates
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Doris L. Yates, 91, of Henderson will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mrs. Yates passed away June 14, 2021. She was born August 20, 1929.
 
 

