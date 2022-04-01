Doris Cater
WINONA — Graveside services for Doris Cater, 90, of Winona, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Mrs. Cater passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tyler.
