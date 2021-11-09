Courtesy Donovan "Don" Toole Nov 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donovan “Don” TooleTROUP — Funeral services for Don Toole will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, with Jason Taylor officiating. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Don Toole Funeral Service Funeral Home Donovan Officiating Jason Taylor Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 11.9.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve .. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15) Newspaper Ads Altice 62340-738484 TMT Altice 62340-738617 TMT Market Coverage Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler man arrested in fatal crash drove over 100 mph just before collision Whitehouse QB Joey Conflitti transferring to IMG Academy in Florida Mineola man gets 15 years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting girl at East Texas camp East Texas Football Playoff Pairings Palestine man arrested in weekend stabbing death