Donnie Lynn Riddle
 ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for Donnie Lynn Riddle, 62, of Alba, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Riddle was born January 27, 1958, in Greenville, and died July 24, 2020.

