Donnie Burks
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. Donnie Burks, 69, of Henderson, will be at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Strong Cemetery. Interment will follow. Mr. Burks passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. He was born November 8, 1951.
