Donna K. Gentry
TYLER - Funeral services for Ms. Donna K. Gentry, 71, of Henderson, will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at First Christian Church. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home. Ms. Gentry passed away on Jan. 13, 2021. She was born July 6, 1949.
