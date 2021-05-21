Graveside services for Donna Duke will be at 3:00 pm, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup.
Donna Duke
WHITEHOUSE — Donna Duke, 89, of Whitehouse, Texas, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. She was born December 17, 1931, in Hugo, Oklahoma to the late Harry Chesshir and Kitty Foster.
