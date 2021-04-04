Donald Wayne Malone
NEW HARMONY, TEXAS — Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the New Harmony Cemetery with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
