RUSK — Funeral services are scheduled for Donald Ray Wood, 82, of Rusk, 10 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Oakland Missionary Baptist Church Pavilion. Interment, Lowes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Wallace-Thompson, Rusk. Mr. Wood was born May 27, 1938, in Cherokee County, and died October 18, 2020.
Donald Ray Wood
