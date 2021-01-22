Donald Ray Watkins
GLADEWATER — Graveside services for Donald Ray Watkins, under the direction of McCauley & Son Funeral Home, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Red Rock Cemetery, Gladewater, TX. Viewing will be Friday, January 22, 2021 at McCauley & Son Memorial Chapel from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Mr. Watkins was born on April 12, 1959 and died on January 13, 2021.

Recommended For You


Tags