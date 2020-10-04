Donald Randolph “Randy” Ward
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Donald Randolph “Randy” Ward, 72, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Ward was born May 21, 1948, in Orlando, FL, and died October 1, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you