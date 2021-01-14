Donald Lewis Mann
TYLER - Funeral service for Donald Lewis Mann, 87, of Tyler will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stephen Rhoads and Rev. Richard Luna officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler.

Recommended For You


Tags