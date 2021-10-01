Donald Lee Honeycutt Sr
QUITMAN — Donald Lee Honeycutt Sr, age 84, died September 28, 2021. Funeral will be held at 10AM Saturday, October 2nd, at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations, with visitation from 6-8 PM Friday evening. Graveside service will be held at 2 PM October 4th at East Hill Cemetery in Roff, OK, with full military honors.
 
 

