Donald Lane Brown, Jr.
TYLER — Visitation for Donald Brown, Jr. will be 1:00pm, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Services will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Interment will follow the service at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

