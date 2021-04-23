Donald E. Brightwell
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. Donald E. Brightwell, 88, of Henderson, will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery. Interment will follow. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Brightwell passed away April 21, 2021. He was born November 14, 1932.
