Don Sample
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. Don Sample, 80, of Henderson will be held at 2 pm Friday, May 21, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens in Henderson. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 pm to 1 pm Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
