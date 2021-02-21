Don Harvey
HIDEAWAY — Don Harvey passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at his home in Hideaway. He was born October 20, 1946 in Wichita, Kansas. Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Goddard, Kansas.
