TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Don “Duck” Wimberly, 70, of Troup, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Wimberly was born October 4, 1949, in Huntingdon, TN, and died July 10, 2020.
Don “Duck” Wimberly
