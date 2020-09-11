LINDALE — Funeral services are scheduled for Dolores Hollowell, 79, of Lindale, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Dover Cemetery, Lindale. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Hollowell was born May 29, 1941, in Van, and died September 9, 2020.
Dolores Hollowell
LINDALE — Funeral services are scheduled for Dolores Hollowell, 79, of Lindale, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Dover Cemetery, Lindale. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Hollowell was born May 29, 1941, in Van, and died September 9, 2020.
LINDALE — Funeral services are scheduled for Dolores Hollowell, 79, of Lindale, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Dover Cemetery, Lindale. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Hollowell was born May 29, 1941, in Van, and died September 9, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man accused of having sex with dog, indicted
-
Remembering Rumbelow: Owner of Bruno's Pizza and Pasta passes away
-
Former Lindale ISD coach indicted for alleged improper relationship with high school student
-
Sheriff's Office identifies woman killed in pin-in crash at Smith County business
-
Alan W. Gerwin