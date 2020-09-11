Dolores Hollowell
 LINDALE — Funeral services are scheduled for Dolores Hollowell, 79, of Lindale, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Dover Cemetery, Lindale. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Hollowell was born May 29, 1941, in Van, and died September 9, 2020.

